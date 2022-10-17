Werewolf 194: Over the Garden Wolves – Chapter 2

Among the fields of straw and stover

Clocked in ’til the work day’s over

Time’s a gentle stream, longer than it seems

Patient is the night

How I long to see her face now

Her starry moonlit gaze now

I know she’s never late, still anxiously I wait

Patient is the night

As the night crept in, so too did the fears of the lost souls. Would the Beast come for them unsuspectingly this night?

The many frogs with the top hats, knowing that the frost would be settling soon, decided to hibernate in the mud. They knew it was only a matter of time before things got worse for them. They did not see the branches grow around and consume them.

Josephus Brown/A bunch of frogs with top hats has perished. They were a Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town).

Meanwhile, a possessed lamb decided to silently frolic among the trees, hoping to find more souls to join his cult of fun times.

In the distance, he could hear something, but what, he wasn’t sure who it was, or what they were saying. Or was it singing?

“Tra la la laa, tra la la laa, chop the wood to light the fire!”

“Hmm, someone’s out there having fun without me. Maybe we should get them to join the cult and then we can have fun together!”

Just then, the lamb heard something move in behind one of the trees.

A light shone behind them and a voice then said, “That was you, wasn’t it, Beast?!”

An axe came swinging towards the lamb who, frozen with fear, could not run away in time.

Goat/The Possessed Lamb has perished. They were a Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town).

A new day dawned, and the remaining souls were left to ponder who could have done such terrible things…

Roles 12 Town Lost Souls of the Unknown (vanilla town) – have no power except their vote and their hope. Will win when the Beast and his servants are defeated and the Woodsman’s win condition does not interfere. Wirt (song vendor) – makes a mixtape on cassette and gives said cassette to someone each night. Greg (doctor) – Can protect someone using his Candy Camouflage, which keeps them from being killed or from being turned into an edelwood tree (note: if Greg’s target was selected by the Beast the previous night, Greg cannot stop the result of RNG). Can target themselves but cannot target the same person on two consecutive nights. Beatrice (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action (will not be told whether that person performed the night action or was the one the night action was performed on, nor will they be told how many night actions they were involved with). 3 Wolves The Beast – Turns lost souls into edelwood trees (see below). The Beast is invulnerable to all night actions for the first night. He cannot carry out the wolf kill at any point during the game. Servants of the Beast – Follow the Beast’s commands, and carry out the night kill. They cannot turn anyone into an edelwood tree at any point during the game. Edelwood turning: On day 1, the wolves will select a lost soul to be turned into an edelwood tree. The following night, that soul will either become a servant of the Beast (be recruited by the wolves) or die, which will be determined by RNG. All town players (including roled town players) are eligible for recruitment and will not be informed of being turned until they are recruited or dead (if the Woodsman is picked, nothing will happen). Starting night 1, the wolves will choose to either turn someone into an edelwood tree (the effects of which will be determined the following night) or kill someone–they cannot do both on the same night. 1 Independent Woodsman (SK) – Lives to chop down the edelwood trees, and to defeat the Beast. The Woodsman will win and leave the game if they kill the Beast–if the Beast is the last wolf left and the Woodsman kills him, the Woodsman will win alone. If the Beast is daykilled, the Woodsman will win when they are the last one standing. [collapse]

Players Josephus Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Sic Abby Owen Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Lamb Mac Cork Goat Lost Soul of the Unknown (vanilla town) Nate Lindsay Gramps Queequeg Cop Ralph Emm Marlowe Pablo Pizazzo Kate the Great Grumproro Backups Narrow Raven [collapse]

Rules Order of night actions: Doctor, song vendor, edelwood turning, motion detecting, kills Ties will result in no kill. Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or quote directly from private chats without permission from the mod. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Tuesday, October 18 at 4 PM MDT.

