The Day Thread Dreams of a Harbor View

With Halloween two weeks away, you may find yourself wondering if there are any movies that you can watch for the season that you may not have heard before. Well, if you have not heard of this one before, I would like to recommend the film Dream Home.

No, this is not Dream House, starring Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. This movie was actually released over a year earlier than that one.

This movie is about a young woman who has worked hard all her life to afford to purchase a fancy apartment with a harbor view…only to find the place terrorized by a murderous slasher.

Now, those who were around during either of the two times that I subjected the Avocado “Rabbit/Hyperbeam” movie viewing club to this film may argue that my little one-sentence description is highly misleading. And it definitely is. But so was the first part of the WTF Asia write-up that I had posted just under four years ago.

This movie is a little over 96 minutes long. However, there is a version that is a little under 95-minutes long…because this is that kind of movie. In any case, if you are interested in checking it out, then I believe that it should be available to stream legally in Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States, among other countries. I didn’t see anything for Australia, Ireland, or the United Kingdom, but I am sure that there are other ways.

