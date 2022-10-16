Halloween Ends Scares Up Strong Box Office Win

As we get ready to see how things go next weekend with the return of a big tentpole with Black Adam, this weekend showed the continued strength of the horror film side of the industry. Universal brought out Halloween Ends in theaters as well as Peacock, which is getting some grief, but the film did a strong $41.2 million for its debut and added another $17.2 million overseas.

And right behind it, we get another weekend for Smile which added another $12.4 million to its coffers which with weekday showings has it now at $71.1 million since its debut. For a film made pretty on the cheap and with an underground-style marketing campaign, it’s doing well.

Past that, it’s pretty familiar fare with most of it at the $4 million mark and under with either some long-in-the-tooth films or underperforming new films like Amsterdam and Bros.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Halloween Ends Universal $41,250,000 3,901 $10,574 $41,250,000 38.6% 2 Smile Paramount $12,400,000 3,612 $3,433 $71,167,899 27.2% 3 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Sony $7,400,000 4,350 $1,701 $22,757,353 5.8% 4 Woman King, The Sony $3,700,000 2,565 $1,442 $59,746,217 5.7% 5 Amsterdam 20th Century Studios $2,891,000 3,005 $962 $11,959,234 4.8% 6 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. $2,185,000 2,734 $799 $42,403,454 4.4% 7 Barbarian 20th Century Studios $1,411,000 1,805 $782 $38,961,777 3.8% 8 Bros Universal $920,000 2,201 $418 $10,835,735 3.4% 9 Terrifier 2 Iconic Events $850,000 700 $1,214 $2,295,000 2.8% 10 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $685,000 902 $759 $715,755,567 1.1% 11 Legend Of Maula Jatt, The Moviegoers Entertainment Ltd $500,000 89 $5,618 $563,000 0.4% 12 Minions: The Rise Of Gru Universal $418,000 1,215 $344 $368,354,300 0.3%

