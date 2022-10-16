Candy Corn Day Thread (10/16)

Halloween Hijinks 2022 rolls on with today’s Day Thread – which is all about Candy Corn!
We have seen many people divided about lots of things online and in real life – is pineapple an acceptable pizza topping? What is the better dessert – cake or pie?
Today I ask one simple question – Do you like candy corn or not?
Do you secretly eat them when no one else is watching?
Do you throw it out when someone offers it to you?
Have a great day!
Something To Discuss – What is your favorite Halloween candy?
