You Can’t CHEAT an Honest Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! The Weekly Shuffle Thread is the place to go when you want to take a break from whatever music you’ve been listening to lately and let the Shuffle take over the controls! In fact, you could say that you’re cheating on your regular music when you listen to the shuffle… so why not make our special word of the day CHEAT!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Cheat” in the title of them! But if you’re the faithful type, don’t feel guilty about participating! You can share any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...