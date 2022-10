Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

And I’m spent. That’s really all there is to it, this week. If there was anything even remotely interesting, or even infuriating beyond the norm, I’d write about it; but…Nah. All you, babies; go to it.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and great weekend. And remember: It’s 5 o’clock, somewhere…But it ain’t here.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...