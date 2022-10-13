Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13TH, 2022:

Dark Glasses (Shudder)

Dead End Paranormal Park Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Exception (Netflix)

Fire Masters Season Finale (Cooking)

Someone Borrowed (Netflix)

Sue Perkins Perfectly Legal Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Playlist Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14TH, 2022:

Black Butterflies Series Premiere (Netflix)

Everything Calls For Salvation Series Premiere (Netflix)

Fixer Upper: The Castle Series Premiere (Magnolia)

Halloween Ends (Peacock)

High School Series Premiere (Freevee)

Holy Family Series Premiere (Netflix)

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season One Finale (Prime Video)

Martha Gardens Series Premiere (The Roku Channel)

Mismatched Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season Premiere (The CW)

Rosaline (Hulu)

Shantaram Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Take 1 Series Premiere (Netflix)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season Premiere (The CW)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15TH, 2022:

Let’s Get Physical (Lifetime)

Under The Queen’s Umbrella Series Premiere (Netflix)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16TH, 2022:

Annika (PBS)

Magpie Murders On Masterpiece (PBS)

Miss Scarlet & The Duke (PBS)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17TH, 2022:

Kids Baking Championship: Trick Or Eat (Food)

POV: An Act Of Worship (PBS)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18TH, 2022:

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (Netflix)

LISA: Another Great Day (Netflix)

Primal Survivor: Over The Andes Series Premiere (NatGeo)

Somebody Feed Phil Season Premiere (Netflix)

Spirited (Apple TV+)

Unsolved Mysteries Volume Three Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19TH, 2022:

Documentary Now! Season Premiere (IFC)

Love Is Blind Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Notre-Dame Series Premiere (Netflix)

Snack On This! Series Premiere (Cooking)

The Green Glove Gang Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Rebellious Life Of Mrs. Rosa Parks (Peacock)

The School For Good And Evil (Netflix)

The Stranger (Netflix)

