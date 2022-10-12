The Wednesday Politics Thread Just Gives It to You Raw

Greetings Politicados, and welcome to that magical time between ball-tanning season and nog season when the war on xmas shapes the battlefield in advance via Halloween handouts.

The Emerging Raw Food Movement and the ‘Great Reset’

The ‘Great Reset’ was a term used in 2020 by the World Economic Forum to outline a vision for a post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan. The far-right has seized upon this term to push a conspiracy theory that ‘globalist’ elites wish to install a liberal authoritarian one-world government and refer to state responses like lockdowns and mask mandates as forms of biopolitical control.

Food is viewed as playing a major role in the Great Reset in terms of how we produce and eat food in response to projected global population growth and as a means of tackling climate change. Raw food proponents argue that globalists will oversee the removal of meat and dairy products from modern diets and replace food consumption with novel sources of protein such as plant-based and lab-grown meat. Insect-based foods occupy a particular fixation in this dystopian vision, in which an elite will live on a luxurious meat-based diet while ordinary people will be forced to live in small ‘pods’ and subsist on bugs.

Global Network on Extremism & Technology [archive]

Dude food is not patriotic – vegetables and moderation are more deeply rooted in the nation’s early history

Dude food is on a roll in America. Gargantuan pizzas, footlong subs, high-stacked burgers and extra-loaded nachos remain a basic choice for any real or pretend He-Man.

Eating dude food conjures not just manliness, however. There’s patriotism, too. TV networks keep churning out shows that celebrate the quasi-magical equation between generous portions, masculinity and devotion to country.

But as an author of a new book on George Washington, notoriously the first among men, I can assure you that there was a time when dude food was not celebrated as either masculine or patriotic.

At that moment in American history, devouring heaping helpings wasn’t considered manly by the country’s leaders. It was seen as grotesque, perhaps even a vestige of aristocratic British habits: “I fancy it must be the quantity of animal food eaten by the English,” Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1785, “which renders their character insusceptible of civilisation.”

The Conversation [archive]

Arkansas Court Blocks Unconstitutional Meat Label Censorship Law

The Good Food Institute, Animal Legal Defense Fund, and The American Civil Liberties Union have secured a court order that finds an Arkansas food label censorship law unconstitutional and permanently blocks enforcement of the law against Tofurky for its use of terms like “sausage” and “burger” when accompanied by terms like “vegan” or “plant-based.” The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas found that the challenged provisions of the Arkansas law unconstitutionally limited Tofurky’s commercial free speech rights. It further found one provision of the law to be unconstitutionally vague on its face and prohibited its enforcement statewide, ensuring that it cannot be used to prosecute other plant-based food companies.

Business Wire [archive]

New Zealand wants to tax farmers for their cows’ burps and farts

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that her government will push ahead with a proposal to make farmers pay for their livestock’s emissions in a bid to combat climate change.

“This is an important step forward in New Zealand’s transition to a low emissions future and delivers on our promise to price agriculture emissions from 2025,” Ardern said.

New Zealand is a major livestock and meat exporter, and has around 10 million cattle and 26 million sheep. Agricultural accounts for half of the country’s total emissions, including 91% of its biogenic emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas with more than 80 times the global warming power of carbon dioxide in the short term.

CNN [archive]

Supreme Court Wrestles with Pork Industry Challenge to California Law

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday questioned whether upholding a California law banning the sale of pork from pigs kept in tightly confined spaces would invite states to adopt laws imposing their political or moral views outside their borders.

The justices appeared torn over whether the law went too far by forcing farmers in other states to change their practices in order to sell pork in the most populous U.S. state.

Justices across the ideological spectrum appeared concerned that a ruling in California’s favor might encourage more states to adopt moral or ideologically driven sales laws affecting national commerce, promoting conflict among states.

Times of San Diego [archive]

How to Make Plant-Based Proteins Less Expensive

[Though] the world is innovating rapidly on electricity and transportation, food production’s inefficiencies and external costs have been largely ignored. The analogy with renewable energy is apt: Mainstream goals for renewable energy and electrification of transport are to reduce environmental impacts, not to try to convince the world to consume less energy and drive less. Governments should think about alternative proteins the same way.

Right now, the primary obstacles to wider uptake of alternative proteins are that they cost too much and don’t taste as good as conventional meat. Importantly, the key to scaling these innovative protein technologies is emphatically not government action to replace, restrict, or disincentivize animal products in the marketplace. Nor is it browbeating and moralizing to consumers. Rather, what’s needed is concerted government action to accelerate the innovations needed to reduce costs and improve how these proteins taste.

Foreign Policy [archive]

I don’t eat anything that can fart, doodoo, pee, or screw.

Dick Gregory, born this day 1932 (dec. 2017)

When mocking these meatheads please be sweet (saccharine will do) so as not to violate the Mayor McSquirrel Rule. Also mind that you have sufficient square-footage for healthy Hogpoggling. Market conditions willing, our specials for today will include hand-picked clams that are guaranteed to be eminently digestible.

