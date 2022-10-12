The Book Nook Falls Into an Open Sewer and Dies* (10/12)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

It took ages but it seems autumn weather has finally arrived. Maybe it’s because of that I’ve been feeling down a bit, and maybe some of you experience the same right now. So to combat that feeling, or just to make us laugh in general, tell us all about the funniest books you’ve read!

*For those who aren’t familiar, the above quote is from Mel Brooks, who explained the difference between tragedy and comedy (“Tragedy is when I cut my finger. Comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die.”)

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

