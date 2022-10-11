Tuesday’s Politics thread is writing early.

So some weird shit has probably happened. Just go with it. I got my Covid booster this afternoon and I’m feeling a little tired, so I decided to go ahead and knock this out early.

Good, long overdue.

NEWS—Senate Foreign Relations Chair Menendez is about to call for an immediate freeze of U.S. cooperation w/ Saudi Arabia.



Menendez has veto power over foreign weapons sales.



“I will not green light any cooperation w/Riyadh until the Kingdom reassesses its position” on Ukraine. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 10, 2022

Per Christina Bobb’s claims of immunity regarding MAL documents:

This. Also, if you are not willing or able to conduct the search through the documents while agreeing to serve as someone's "custodian of records," that might also be a red flag as to your knowledge or intent. https://t.co/6BirYKgnvt — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) October 10, 2022

Also, why didn’t Corcoran sign himself (he asked Bobb to sign instead)?

This. Also, if you are not willing or able to conduct the search through the documents while agreeing to serve as someone's "custodian of records," that might also be a red flag as to your knowledge or intent. https://t.co/6BirYKgnvt — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) October 10, 2022

Sick burn, G7.

Ooooooo this has to burn Putin.



Putin been practically begging to be allowed back in to the G7 (G7 + 1, it was informally called).



G7 is back again tomorrow and they are doing another G7 + 1.



The 1?



Zelensky. — YS (@ReallyActivist) October 10, 2022

And there we have it. Hopefully, I’ll feel better tomorrow, just a little tired right now. And if I don’t get 5G this time, I’m going to be pissed.

Take care of yourselves and take care of each other! No threatening anyone. That missing sock is somewhere, keep the faith, and maybe (points at self really hard) clean out your closet.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...