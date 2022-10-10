The Monday Wrestling Thread (October 10, 2022)

Hey everyone, I thought I would experiment with having the Weekly Wrestling Thread go up on a Monday instead of a Friday to allow more people to post if they want. With such a busy weekend for events, this seemed like the best Monday to start! Be warned results from all shows will be spoiled, so enter at your own risk!

WWE

At Extreme Rules on Saturday, Bray Wyatt returned in a lengthy post-show sequence which highlighted numerous figures dressed in costumes representing characters from his old Firefly Funhouse segments. The crowd went absolutely wild when Wyatt finally appeared.

The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match // Finn Bálor defeated Edge in a”I Quit” match // Bianca Belair defeated. Bayley to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship in a Ladder match // Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap match // Matt Riddle defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Fight Pit match // Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship in a Extreme Rules match

AEW

In addition to Rampage, Battle of the Belts IV was held at 11 pm on Friday night.

Pac defeated Trent Beretta to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship // Jade Cargill defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the TBS Title // FTR defeated The Gates of Agony – Kaun & Toa Liona (with Prince Nana) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

GCW

CM Punk’s Gripebomb and the subsequent fallout left the main event of Fight Club in a tricky situation. Jon Moxley was not supposed to be AEW World Champion right now. How could Tony Khan have his champion lose even if it is in a title vs career match in another company? A champion who just signed a new 5 year contract in addition to reports his wife will soon be joining him in the company?

The answer was to have AEW faction The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway and W Morrissey turn up to chokeslam Moxley through a barbed wire glass window pane. Even so, it still took Gage two piledrivers and a chokebreaker to pin AEW’s Ace.



Full Results of GCW Fight Club Night One:

Nick Gage defeated Jon Moxley for the GCW World Championship in a Title vs. Career match // Effy defeated Shota // Drew Parker and Rina Yamashita defeated John Wayne Murdoch and Alex Colon for the GCW World Tag Team Championship in a Death Match // Jonathan Gresham defeated Jordan Oliver // Sawyer Wreck defeated Allie Katch // Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) defeated Cole Radrick and Joey Janela // Tony Deppen defeated YAMATO // Shun Skywalker defeated Nick Wayne // Lio Rush defeated Black Christian, Gringo Loco, Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, and B-Boy in a Scramble Match

IMPACT

The OTHER wrestling return this weekend was the former Fandango, DIRTY DANGO! at Bound For Glory 2002.

Full Results of IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022:

Josh Alexander defeated Eddie Edwards for the IMPACT World Championship // Jordynne Grace defeated Masha Slamovich for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship // Bully Ray wins the Call Your Shot Gauntlet // The Kingdom defeated The Motor City Machine Guns for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships // The Death Dollz defeated VXT to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships // Mickie James defeated Mia Yim // Frankie Kazarian defeated Mike Bailey (c) – X-Division Championship // Brian Myers defeated Dirty Dango for the IMPACT Digital Media Championship

—

Other events this weekend included TJPW’s Wrestle Princess III as well as the usual Smackdown and Rampage. Did you watch any wrestling? What was good and what was bad?

