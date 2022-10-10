Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 10

Here are today’s contestants:

Allie, a health care policy professional, whose wedding guests saw a no-hitter;

Eugene, an attorney, won a lot of prizes on the radio; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, helped soccer teams with their analytics. Cris is a six-day champ with winnings of $162,080.

Jeopardy!

A VIEW TO THE BRIDGE // REMEMBERING PAST LIVES // THE BARTENDER’S TOOLBOX // CRITICAL “MASS” // SPORTY BOOKS // AROUND THE HORN

DD1 – $1,000 – REMEMBERING PAST LIVES – After.a life as a political wife, she co-founded an addiction treatment center & chaired the board of directors until 2005 (Cris doubled up to $12,400.)

Scores going into DJ: Cris $14,200, Eugene $2,000, Allie $6,200.

Double Jeopardy!

PEN NAMES // SPINELESS CREATURES // HOW DID THEY DIE? // NATIONALLY MONUMENTAL // PLACES IN MOVIE TITLES // ONLY ONE CONSONANT WORDS (that consonant can appear more than once)

DD2 – $2,000 – PEN NAMES – After moving from Russia to the U.S. in the 1920s, Alissa Rosenbaum adopted this pen name with the same initials (Criss added $5,000 to his total of $16,200 vs. $6,200 for Allie.)

DD3 – $1,200 – HOW DID THEY DIE? – His death in Vienna in 1791 has been attributed to rheumatic fever, strep throat, kidney failure & poisoning among other things (With a lead of nearly $24,000, Cris added $5,000 to his score of $26,000.)

Cris turned in his most impressive game so far, sweeping the DDs and opening an enormous lead into FJ at $44,600 vs. $3,800 for Allie and $1,600 for Eugene.

Final Jeopardy!

BRAND NAMES – A neighbor’s charcoal drawing of Ann Turner Cook at age 4 or 5 months won a 1928 contest to appear in ads for this brand

Cris and Allie were correct on FJ. Cris added $15,221 to win with $59,821 for a seven-day total of $221,901.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 2-word 1960s civil rights crusaders whose monument is partially located in a former Alabama Greyhound depot are Freedom Riders.

Judging the writers: Including Celebrity Jeopardy! last Sunday, this is the third time in eight days that there’s been a category related to bartending.

Ken’s Korner: At the top of the show, he told us that next Monday will be the start of the brand new “Second Chance Tournament”, which leads into the ToC.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Betty Ford? (Cris said “Ford” and curiously, Ken remained silent until Cris added the first name.) DD2 – Who was Ayn Rand? DD3 – Who was Mozart? FJ – What is Gerber?

