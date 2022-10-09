Sunday Food Thread is Carb Loading 10/9

My sister in-law and my nephew are in town to run the Chicago marathon tomorrow (I’m writing this on Saturday morning). We have plans for a carb heavy lunch at a really great little Italian place. They’ll go on to the check-in and expo to get their race packets etc. Then meet up for a light dinner at a Mediterranean place. It just so happens that the route of the race is going right past (as in right past the front door!) of my older stepson’s place so we’ll go have a late breakfast with him and camp out on the sidewalk to cheer on the family as they go by.

What’s your favorite way to eat carbs? Pasta and bread are of course up there for me. Any runners out there, what do you do before a long run?

