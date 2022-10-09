30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 9: The Scariest Performance

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to delve into the realm of the scariest performance. Which one just hits you the best in delivering what was needed as an adult? And what was the scariest scene from your childhood memory?

Bonus Prompt: What performance were you super excited for but it just didn’t land or work out well?

