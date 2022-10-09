Smile Lights Up Weekend Box Office Again

The second weekend of October is proving to be a good one for Paramount as their film Smile did another $17 million this weekend and its total domestic run so far is at just a hair under $50 million. The film had a very light drop with only down 22% and is hitting up some strong numbers overall and with some good weekday pickups as well.

The family film Lyle, Lyle Crocodile did well for its debut with a $11.5 million debut as it’s one that isn’t going to see a ton of promotion for it either through a lot of mainstream places. Sony still has a chance for it to grow over the next few weeks as there isn’t a lot of competition for this kind of work but it’s also not a hugely known property either.

The other new film this week was Amsterdam and in just over 3,000 screens it did $6.5 million for its opening weekend. It didn’t get a huge CinemaScore either and it looks like it’s going to be limited to a certain segment of moviegoers.

Next weekend has a lot of films in limited release while Universal Pictures brings out Halloween Ends wide.

1.) Smile (Par) 3,659 theaters (+14), Fri $5.4M (-34%), Sat $7.4M, Sun $4.8M, $17.6M (-22%), 3-day $49.9M/Wk 2

2.) Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (Sony) 4,350 theaters, Fri $3.5M, Sat $4.475M, Sun $3.45M 3-day $11.5M/Wk 1

3.) Amsterdam (Dis) 3,005 theaters, Fri $2.6M, Sat $2.4M, Sun $1.5M, 3-day $6.5M/Wk 1

4.) The Woman King (Sony) 3,342 (-162) theaters Fri $1.35M, Sat $2.3M , Sun $1.63M 3-day $5.3M (-26%)/Total $54.1M/Wk 4

5.)Don’t Worry Darling (NL/WB), 3,324 (-797) theaters, Fri $1.15M (-50%), Sat $1.4M, Sun $915K, 3-day $3.47M (-49%)/Total $38.45M/ Wk 3

6.) Avatar (re) (20th/Dis) 2,040 theaters (+180), Fri $655K (-44%), Sat $1.1M, Sun $760K, 3-day $2.6M (-47%), Total $783.7M (re-issue running total through ten days is $23.3M)/Wk 3 of re-issue

7.) Barbarian (20th/Dis) 2,160 theaters (-560), Fri $629k (-22%), Sat $940K Sun $611K 3-day $2.18M (-24%)/Total $36.5M/Wk 5

8.) Bros (Uni) 3,356 theaters (+6), Fri $690K (-63%), Sat $860K, Sun $600K 3-day $2.15M (-56%)/Total $8.89M/ Wk 2

9.) Ponniyan Selvan: Part One (Sar) 500 locations, Fri $264K (-87%), Sat $388K, Sun $242K, 3-day $894K (-78%)/Total $5.7M/ Wk 2

10.) Terrifier 2 (Iconic) 875 theaters, Fri $275K, Sat $350K, Sun $200K 3-day $825K, Total $1.22M/Wk 1

[Source: Deadline]

