Haunt Day Thread (10/09)

The Open Thread Theme Halloween Hijinks 2022 continues with Haunt.
Haunt is a 2019 horror/slasher movie that features a group of friends fighting for their lives when they become trapped inside a haunted house.
This one flew under the radar and it was recommended to me by a close friend/fellow horror lover and I absolutely loved it.
Fair warning – The main character is a survivor of mental and physical abuse and some of her trauma is featured in flashback sequences. I wanted to give that heads up before you watch it.
Something to Discuss – Do you still enjoy going to haunted houses? If so, tell us the name and location of it. What the best/worst parts of haunted houses?
