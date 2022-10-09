Haunt Day Thread (10/09)

The Open Thread Theme Halloween Hijinks 2022 continues with Haunt.

Haunt is a 2019 horror/slasher movie that features a group of friends fighting for their lives when they become trapped inside a haunted house.

This one flew under the radar and it was recommended to me by a close friend/fellow horror lover and I absolutely loved it.

Fair warning – The main character is a survivor of mental and physical abuse and some of her trauma is featured in flashback sequences. I wanted to give that heads up before you watch it.

Something to Discuss – Do you still enjoy going to haunted houses? If so, tell us the name and location of it. What the best/worst parts of haunted houses?

