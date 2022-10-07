WW 193 – Super Smash Wolves: Day 5

Princess Peach had missed out her chances for romance. Sure, she never liked Mario or Bowser that much to begin with — but being without without desperate romantic suitors was a bad look for a Princess. “Won’t somebody take my candy?” Peach called out into the night. She heard something rustled in the shadows in response, and for a moment, she felt she had found a new admirer. She did not anticipate the surprise attack that came for her instead.

Lindsay / WaPeach-io! is dead. They were Princess Peach (Town)

Players MSD – Ness (Town) Flubba April Wasp – Villager (Town) Lindsay – Peach (Town) Sic – Steve (Town) Hayes – Bowser (Town) Beinggreen Raven Marlowe – Mario (Town) Queequeg – Zelda (Town) Ralph – Inkling (Scum) Grumproro Josephus ByCracky – Samus (Town) Narrow – Wii Fit Trainer (Scum) Side Character Cork [collapse]

Factions 14 5 Super Smash Bros (Town) 4 2 Puppet Fighters (Scum) 1 Serial Killer [collapse]

Characters These are the 18 Characters Present in this Game. Any powers these characters possess is a secret, and their alignment was assigned at random. Mario – You do not start the game with any special conditions or powers, but this may change with other Players’ actions. Donkey Kong Samus – Once your Shot is Charged Up, you’ll be able to use it to take out another player (1-Shot Vigilante, Can Not Be Used Until Night 3). Yoshi Kirby Pikachu Luigi Ness – Each night, you can use PK Flash, which will immobilize another player (Role Blocker). Peach – In this game, you have Two Potential Lovers — Mario and Bowser. Each Night name of Player, and if they possess either of those roles, you will become Lovers. After you’ve found one lover, you have the option to keep naming names to create a Love Triangle | After Mario and Bowser’s Death, Peach unlocked the ability to add any lover of her choice. Bowser – You do not start the game with any special conditions or powers, but this may change with other Players’ actions. Zelda – Each night, your Prophetic Visions will provide you alignment info on one player (Investigation). Young Link Villager – If the other players vote to kill you, they will set off a Wasp Nest. You will still die, but one of the players who voted for you will die with you. Wii Fit Trainer – Your Healthy Lifestyle guidance could be useful to other players, as you have the powers of a Medic Greninja Inkling – Each night, you can splat another player with your Ink. This will have no effect on the player, but they will be told they were Splatted. Your Win-Condition requires to have Inked half the surviving players at the end of the game to win. You can Solo Win if you have Inked all Surviving Players Byleth Steve – Each Night, you’ll be able to build fortifications around another player (Jailer) [collapse]

Rules Traditional werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers. Character Assignment: Each Player has been Assigned a Role Based on a Smash Bros. Fighter. These Fighters have different abilities and Win Conditions in some cases. Town/Scum Alignment was assigned at random. Your role is not public info, but there is no rule against you revealing it. Role Play: Role-Playing is Encouraged but Not Required. You may Role-Play as any Character you want. You do not have to Role Play as your assigned Fighter, but you are technically allowed to. Order of Actions: Due to the secrecy of Role Powers, the Order of Night Actions is not public info. Participation: Please try to make a minimum of three posts per day. Do not quote from Private Discord Messages. Do not Edit Comments without permission. If the Vote is Tied at Twilight, we go into Sudden Death Mode, where the next vote cast that breaks the tie will end the Day. If the tie remains unbroken 10 Minutes after Twilight, I will then determine the Death by RNG. [collapse]

Twilight is on Sunday, October 9th at 3pm CST

