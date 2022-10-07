The Weekly Shuffle Thread Has Got Your NUMBER!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Today we movie from the word of music to mathematics… because our special word of the day is NUMBER!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Number” in the title of them! But if you can’t count on any numbers today, don’t feel left out of the fun! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling and I’ll see you next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

