Job Rants Thread – 10/7/2022 – Split Decision

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Well, one week down, three more to go. Thanks for the well-wishes, last week; I’m still kind of in a bit of a haze dealing with it all. Part of me is still cursing myself out for risking the stability that comes with having a regular job and paycheck, while another part of me, usually the one glued to a small laptop screen in a 70 degree Admin. Room listening to the seemingly endless parade of complaints and concerns lobbed at myself and my co-workers while we struggle to get a word in-edgewise, is counting the seconds until his last day.

And the true hell of it all is, that both sides have valid points. After a decade of making just above livable wage for the Boston area, actually pulling down a proper paycheck from this new contract felt really good; like, really good. Especially when it came to just being able to handle things like going out to eat, or replacing broken things. For example: my television that I’ve had for 13 years without a single problem, suddenly picks this week of all times to just up and die on me; you’d have thought I was going through Sophie’s Choice when it came to ordering a new one.

Conversely, even with that stability, there was simply no more being able to deny that, better paycheck, or no. it was still a dead-end job at the end of a One Way street. A job that, even should the current situation improve, be one that never offered the chance for change or advancement. I can admit to being not an especially ambitious man; especially at this point in my life. But without even the smallest hope of advancement or change, so does one lose motivation to better themselves; in any capacity, not just work. And, God help me, I need that, right now.

But anyway, I don’t want to make this into the Big Wheel Blubber-Fest; so I yield the floor. Hopefully, everyone here had a good week; but then again, you’re here, so….

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: The minute you feel financially set, something expensive will break on you. I’m not saying it’s gremlins but…It’s gremlins.

