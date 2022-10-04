The Creative Endeavors Thread Doesn’t Have To Carry A Tune

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Once more, a lot being done even if it feels like not a lot’s getting accomplished. Part of this is my (largely self-inflicted) social schedule crowding up. I made a far too brief visit to Ypsilanti Sunday to check out a local art festival (and meet a fellow artist I’ve befriended via Instagram), am going to Detroit in a few minutes to see the Van Gogh exhibit at the DIA in the afternoon, and then Wolf Alice and Luna Li at St. Andrews Hall in the evening. Tomorrow, I’m making what’ll probably be my last remotely long-range bike ride of the year to a couple of smaller towns to the west (and then probably a nearby show after watching the Detroit City match on ESPN+). I keep feeling like I ought to hunker down—the painting doesn’t feel like it’s gotten going yet—but it’s still so nice out and I don’t want to miss the all-too-brief autumns we tend to get in Michigan.

Having written that, something I’d like to call out is the returning importance of music to my creative life. Now that the construction noise is over, I can listen to my long-neglected CD collection and, maybe more importantly, catch up on my substantial Bandcamp backlog (headphones can only do so much against backup signals). I’ve pretty much conclusively established over the years that I’m not especially musical myself; I can play tunes on the harmonica okay and tested out a few chords and simple melodies on a practice guitar almost ten years ago (an dirt-cheap one I bought for the sole purpose of better understanding some of the forces that affected my own thoughts and creation (with varying levels of consciousness). Tonight’s show might be the highest-profile I’ve been to since Deerhoof in April 2019 (at the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor; it was a bucket list show I didn’t know I needed) and I’m getting more and more excited, not least as I knew very little about any of the artists until this year (Wolf Alice has been talked up by friends but they talk up so much that they got lost in the sometimes literal shuffle).

There was going to be a Wolf Alice header photo but for some reason image options aren’t showing up in Chrome and I almost literally don’t have the time to try this again in Firefox.

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...