30 Day Horror Challenge Lives Day 4: Let’s Talk Thrillers

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we’re going to delve into the realm of thriller films from this realm. What do you consider a thriller in the horror sense and would define as the best and worst examples of these?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the best movie you’d recommend to someone as their first entry?

Extra Bonus: Share a trailer of the best example of a horror thriller that’s not from Hollywood.

