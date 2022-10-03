Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Oct. 3

Here are today’s contestants:

Jenny, an artist and thrifter, got a Matisse for $50 and made over $10K on it;

Scott, a paralegal, lost a bet and got a Mr. T tattoo; and

Cris, a customer success operations manager, lives at the mercy of a rabbit named Lentils. Cris is a one-day champ with winnings of $29,579.

Jeopardy!

WHAT’S IN THE BOX? // 20th CENTURY POP MUSIC // PLANE TALK // MEDICAL SPECIALTIES // CHAPTER (name the novel) // “VERSE”

DD1 – $800 – PLANE TALK – Great flying weather with no major clouds or haze is CAVU, “ceiling and” this “unlimited” (Cris doubled up to $6,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Cris $9,600, Scott $4,000, Jenny $800.

Double Jeopardy!

WHEN POLK WAS PRESIDENT // GEOGRAPHY // THE TITANS // A COMMON CATEGORY // FILM NOIR // ALLITERATION

DD2 – $1,600 – GEOGRAPHY – Of the 3 longest rivers in Africa, the 2 that begin with the same 2 letters (Cris added $4,800 to his leading total of $11,200.)

DD3 – $800 – THE TITANS – Led by Zeus, this group named for their lofty home overthrew the Titans (With $28,800 and a lead of over $20K, Cris wagered only $400 and was correct.)

Cris was correct on all three DDs and never had an anxious moment, scoring a big runaway at $30,800 vs. $8,800 for Jenny and $4,400 for Scott.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY POEM ENDINGS – These 5 words that end a poem are also a proverb; one citation across the centuries includes a reminder not to make the wall too high

Everyone had the right idea on FJ, but only Cris and Jenny were ruled to be correct as Scott ran out of time while writing. Cris added $3,000 to win with $33,800 for a two-day total of $63,379.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the field of medicine focused on avoiding injury and disease is preventative.

Clue selection strategy: For the third time in four DD rounds, Cris picked a DD with his first selection of a round. Also note that Cris didn’t return to the category in which DD2 was found until DD3 had been uncovered.

FJ response strategy: In writing his response, Scott was clearly trying to use his pen up to the last second, so was not given the benefit of the doubt about if he completed it. It’s far more important to write that last letter clearly and appear to be finished than making the letters that come before it very legible.

Ken’s Korner: On DD1 after Cris bet it all, Ken tried to get him to do the “all-in” motion, then before the interview, Ken described Cris as “the flinty poker player type, so I want to humanize you”. Cris said he’s not James, but I’m not sure Ken is convinced.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is visibility? DD2 – What are Nile and Niger? DD3 – Who are Olympians? FJ – What is good fences make good neighbors?

