Movies

Smile Lights Up Weekend Box Office

The first weekend of October is here and it’ll certainly lean a bit more into the horror film side of things. With the marketing campaign for Smile pretty strong, the film opened with a $22 million debut while the worldwide total is $36.5 million, which for a $17 million film is certainly a good start. While the CinemaScore is low at a B-, it’s one that is holding up well with how it played out over the weekend and definitely hit the 18-34 market pretty well.

Don’t Worry Darling hits second with a $7.3 million take to bring it to $32.8 million since its debut. 

The other main new film this weekend that hit was Bros, which went in a different direction with its marketing campaign but only managed $4.8 million for its arrival. 

Next weekend has Amsterdam going wide for Disney while Sony has Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile lined up alongside a slew of limited releases. 

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume TotalMarket Share
1SmileParamount$22,000,0003,645$6,036$22,000,00038.6%
2Don’t Worry DarlingWarner Bros.$7,300,0004,121$1,771$32,804,64327.2%
3Woman King, TheSony$7,000,0003,504$1,998$46,713,1565.8%
4BrosUniversal$4,800,0003,350$1,433$4,800,0005.7%
5Avatar (2009) (re)20th Century Studios$4,696,0001,860$2,525$18,592,7634.8%
6PS-1 / Ponniyin Selvan: Part OneSarigama Cinemas$4,130,000500$8,260$4,130,0004.4%
7Barbarian20th Century Studios$2,817,0002,720$1,036$33,107,2803.8%
8Bullet TrainSony$1,400,0001,931$725$101,333,7203.4%
9DC League of Super PetsWarner Bros.$1,305,0001,924$678$91,693,6422.8%
10Top Gun MaverickParamount$1,230,0001,561$788$713,456,8881.1%
11Vikram VedhaReliance Entertainment Studios US INC$1,013,859558$1,817$1,013,8590.4%
12See How They RunSearchlight$1,007,0001,650$610$7,946,0560.3%

[Source: Box Office Essentials]