Smile Lights Up Weekend Box Office

The first weekend of October is here and it’ll certainly lean a bit more into the horror film side of things. With the marketing campaign for Smile pretty strong, the film opened with a $22 million debut while the worldwide total is $36.5 million, which for a $17 million film is certainly a good start. While the CinemaScore is low at a B-, it’s one that is holding up well with how it played out over the weekend and definitely hit the 18-34 market pretty well.

Don’t Worry Darling hits second with a $7.3 million take to bring it to $32.8 million since its debut.

The other main new film this weekend that hit was Bros, which went in a different direction with its marketing campaign but only managed $4.8 million for its arrival.

Next weekend has Amsterdam going wide for Disney while Sony has Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile lined up alongside a slew of limited releases.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Smile Paramount $22,000,000 3,645 $6,036 $22,000,000 38.6% 2 Don’t Worry Darling Warner Bros. $7,300,000 4,121 $1,771 $32,804,643 27.2% 3 Woman King, The Sony $7,000,000 3,504 $1,998 $46,713,156 5.8% 4 Bros Universal $4,800,000 3,350 $1,433 $4,800,000 5.7% 5 Avatar (2009) (re) 20th Century Studios $4,696,000 1,860 $2,525 $18,592,763 4.8% 6 PS-1 / Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Sarigama Cinemas $4,130,000 500 $8,260 $4,130,000 4.4% 7 Barbarian 20th Century Studios $2,817,000 2,720 $1,036 $33,107,280 3.8% 8 Bullet Train Sony $1,400,000 1,931 $725 $101,333,720 3.4% 9 DC League of Super Pets Warner Bros. $1,305,000 1,924 $678 $91,693,642 2.8% 10 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $1,230,000 1,561 $788 $713,456,888 1.1% 11 Vikram Vedha Reliance Entertainment Studios US INC $1,013,859 558 $1,817 $1,013,859 0.4% 12 See How They Run Searchlight $1,007,000 1,650 $610 $7,946,056 0.3%

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...