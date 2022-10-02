Smile Lights Up Weekend Box Office

The first weekend of October is here and it’ll certainly lean a bit more into the horror film side of things. With the marketing campaign for Smile pretty strong, the film opened with a $22 million debut while the worldwide total is $36.5 million, which for a $17 million film is certainly a good start. While the CinemaScore is low at a B-, it’s one that is holding up well with how it played out over the weekend and definitely hit the 18-34 market pretty well.
Don’t Worry Darling hits second with a $7.3 million take to bring it to $32.8 million since its debut.
The other main new film this weekend that hit was Bros, which went in a different direction with its marketing campaign but only managed $4.8 million for its arrival.
Next weekend has Amsterdam going wide for Disney while Sony has Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile lined up alongside a slew of limited releases.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|Market Share
|1
|Smile
|Paramount
|$22,000,000
|3,645
|$6,036
|$22,000,000
|38.6%
|2
|Don’t Worry Darling
|Warner Bros.
|$7,300,000
|4,121
|$1,771
|$32,804,643
|27.2%
|3
|Woman King, The
|Sony
|$7,000,000
|3,504
|$1,998
|$46,713,156
|5.8%
|4
|Bros
|Universal
|$4,800,000
|3,350
|$1,433
|$4,800,000
|5.7%
|5
|Avatar (2009) (re)
|20th Century Studios
|$4,696,000
|1,860
|$2,525
|$18,592,763
|4.8%
|6
|PS-1 / Ponniyin Selvan: Part One
|Sarigama Cinemas
|$4,130,000
|500
|$8,260
|$4,130,000
|4.4%
|7
|Barbarian
|20th Century Studios
|$2,817,000
|2,720
|$1,036
|$33,107,280
|3.8%
|8
|Bullet Train
|Sony
|$1,400,000
|1,931
|$725
|$101,333,720
|3.4%
|9
|DC League of Super Pets
|Warner Bros.
|$1,305,000
|1,924
|$678
|$91,693,642
|2.8%
|10
|Top Gun Maverick
|Paramount
|$1,230,000
|1,561
|$788
|$713,456,888
|1.1%
|11
|Vikram Vedha
|Reliance Entertainment Studios US INC
|$1,013,859
|558
|$1,817
|$1,013,859
|0.4%
|12
|See How They Run
|Searchlight
|$1,007,000
|1,650
|$610
|$7,946,056
|0.3%
[Source: Box Office Essentials]