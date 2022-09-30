Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Sept. 30

Here are today’s contestants:

Cris, a customer success operations manager, was a professional poker player;

Pam, a high school science teacher, was given a “teaching helmet”; and

David, an Episcopal priest, apparently disagrees with his wife about “Rent”. David is a four-day champ with winnings of $78,098.

Jeopardy!

SUPERNATURAL STORIES // OFFICIAL STATE STUFF // SANDWICHES // A PRO TEAM IN THAT SPORT // POPES UNDER THE SCOPE // IT’S “OVER”

DD1 – $800 – SUPERNATURAL STORIES – A swan dive into this saga of books tells us in 2007, the third one in the series sold 150,000 copies in one day (Cris won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: David $2,000, Pam $4,800, Cris $6,800.

Double Jeopardy!

BODIES OF WATER // AS CREDITED ON THEIR IMDb PAGE // SAME FIRST AND LAST CONSONANT// BEG // BORROW // STEEL

DD2 – $1,200 – BODIES OF WATER – The Bay of Tangier makes up part of the western end of this strait (Cris, the poker player, bet a strong $7,000 from his score of $8,400 vs. $4,800 for Pam and was correct.)

DD3 – $800 – BEG – After fleeing to London, this general pleaded for the French to fight on in a 1940 broadcast (Before she wagered, Ken said to Pam, “You saw what Cris did”, but she proceeded to bet $4,000 from her total of $7,600 vs. $18,600 for Cris and was correct.)

Cris made a big bet on DD2 to open a substantial lead, while Pam ignored Ken’s prompting and only bet a little more than half of her score on DD3. Those bet sizes wound up making the difference in Cris having a runaway into FJ at $29,800 vs. $14,000 for Pam and $4,000 for David.

Final Jeopardy!

BEFORE THEY WERE AUTHORS – While working for British intelligence during World War II, he was codenamed 17F

Only Cris was incorrect on FJ, so he needed that runaway to score the victory. Cris dropped $221 to win with $29,579. If Pam had bet just around $1,000 more on her DD, she likely would have taken the win.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: After being given two roles that they each played, the contestants couldn’t name Oscar Isaac, Brad Pitt or Tessa Thompson.

FJ wagering strategy: Despite the runaway, Pam elected to bet everything except $5, which would have cost her second place if she had missed. I have to wonder if the existence of the new “Second Chance Tournament” will play a factor in contestants trying to build bigger losing scores in situations like this.

Clue selection strategy: In addition to his confident DD wagers, Cris showed acumen at finding DDs, picking both of his opportunities on his first selections of the two rounds. Ken asked during the interview if poker playing is good preparation for Jeopardy!, and here the kind of strategic thinking they employ might well have made the difference.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Twilight”? DD2 – What is Gibraltar? DD3 – Who was Charles de Gaulle? FJ – Who was Ian Fleming?

