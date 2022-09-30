Friday New Music 9/30

Friday (Yeah) New (Yeah) Music (Yeah). There’s a new Yeah Yeah Yeahs which would make today enough of a massive day but there’s also a new Bjork out there which is going to be good. Plus, there’s a new Shygirl, a new 2nd Grade

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 2nd Grade – Easy Listening

— Alice Cooper Band – Live From the Astroturf

— Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

— Baby Tate – Mani/Pedi

— The Bad Plus – The Bad Plus

— The Big Pink – The Love That’s Ours

— Björk – Fossora

— City of Caterpillar – Mystic Sisters

— The Cowsills – Rhythm of The World

— Dead Kennedys – Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables – 2022 Mix

— Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition

— Disheveled Cuss – Into The Couch

— dodie – Hot Mess EP

— Dream, Ivory – About A Boy

— Dropkick Murphys – This Machine Still Kills Fascists

— Drowning Pool – Strike A Nerve

— e4444e – I Spend All Day Drawing A Circle

— EKKSTACY – Misery

— Eric Clapton – The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume 1

— False Heads – Sick Moon

— FAUST – Cisza Po Tobie

— Forest Claudette – The Year of February EP

— Freddie Gibbs – $oul $old $Separately

— Fujiya & Miyagi – Slight Variations

— Gabriels – Angels & Queens [Part I]

— Herb Alpert – Sunny Side Of The Street

— Jesse Malin – Glitter in the Gutter (Reissue)

— Joss Stone – Merry Christmas, Love

— Julia, Julia (Julia Kugel of The Coathangers) – Derealization

— Julie Odell – Autumn Eve

— Kaya Stewart – If Things Go South

— Kid Cudi – Entergalactic

— L7 – Bricks Are Heavy (Vinyl Reissue)

— Lambchop – The Bible

— Lost Society – If The Sky Came Down

— Magma – Kartëhl

— Mamalarky – Pocket Fantasy

— Maude Latour – 001 EP

— Melody’s Echo Chamber – Unfold

— MILLY – Eternal Ring

— Mommyheads – Genius Killer

— Monster Truck – Warriors

— Moon Duo – Live at Levitation

— OFF! – Free LSD

— Oren Ambarchi – Shebang

— Psychic Ills – Live at Levitation

— Pixies – Doggerel

— Pretty Sick – Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile

— Roger Taylor – The Outsider Tour Live

— Rome Streetz – Kiss the Ring

— Rory Gallagher – Deuce (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Sammy Hagar & The Circle – Crazy Times

— Sean Kingston – Road to Deliverance

— Shygirl – Nymph

— Slipknot – THE END, SO FAR

— Snarky Puppy – Empire Central

— Sonic Flower – Me And My Bellbottom Blues

— Steven Page – Excelsior

— Suzi Quatro – Uncovered EP

— Titus Andronicus – The Will To Live

— Tycho – Back To Mine

— Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps – Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?

— Upchuch – Sense Yourself

— Vacant Lots – Closure

— Various Artists – Blue Note Re:imagined II

— Various Artists – Holidays Rule (Vinyl Reissue)

— The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore [Deluxe Box Set]

— Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

— YG – I Got Issues

