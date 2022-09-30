Friday New Music 9/30

Friday (Yeah) New (Yeah) Music (Yeah). There’s a new Yeah Yeah Yeahs which would make today enough of a massive day but there’s also a new Bjork out there which is going to be good. Plus, there’s a new Shygirl, a new 2nd Grade
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— 2nd Grade – Easy Listening
— Alice Cooper Band – Live From the Astroturf
— Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
— Baby Tate – Mani/Pedi
— The Bad Plus – The Bad Plus
— The Big Pink – The Love That’s Ours
— Björk – Fossora
— City of Caterpillar – Mystic Sisters
— The Cowsills – Rhythm of The World
— Dead Kennedys – Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables – 2022 Mix
— Denzel Curry – Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition
— Disheveled Cuss – Into The Couch
— dodie – Hot Mess EP
— Dream, Ivory – About A Boy
— Dropkick Murphys – This Machine Still Kills Fascists
— Drowning Pool – Strike A Nerve
— e4444e – I Spend All Day Drawing A Circle
— EKKSTACY – Misery
— Eric Clapton – The Complete Reprise Studio Albums – Volume 1
— False Heads – Sick Moon
— FAUST – Cisza Po Tobie
— Forest Claudette – The Year of February EP
— Freddie Gibbs – $oul $old $Separately
— Fujiya & Miyagi – Slight Variations
— Gabriels – Angels & Queens [Part I]
— Herb Alpert – Sunny Side Of The Street
— Jesse Malin – Glitter in the Gutter (Reissue)
— Joss Stone – Merry Christmas, Love
— Julia, Julia (Julia Kugel of The Coathangers) – Derealization
— Julie Odell – Autumn Eve
— Kaya Stewart – If Things Go South
— Kid Cudi – Entergalactic
— L7 – Bricks Are Heavy (Vinyl Reissue)
— Lambchop – The Bible
— Lost Society – If The Sky Came Down
— Magma – Kartëhl
— Mamalarky – Pocket Fantasy
— Maude Latour – 001 EP
— Melody’s Echo Chamber – Unfold
— MILLY – Eternal Ring
— Mommyheads – Genius Killer
— Monster Truck – Warriors
— Moon Duo – Live at Levitation
— OFF! – Free LSD
— Oren Ambarchi – Shebang
— Psychic Ills – Live at Levitation
— Pixies – Doggerel
— Pretty Sick – Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile
— Roger Taylor – The Outsider Tour Live
— Rome Streetz – Kiss the Ring
— Rory Gallagher – Deuce (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Sammy Hagar & The Circle – Crazy Times
— Sean Kingston – Road to Deliverance
— Shygirl – Nymph
— Slipknot – THE END, SO FAR
— Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
— Sonic Flower – Me And My Bellbottom Blues
— Steven Page – Excelsior
— Suzi Quatro – Uncovered EP
— Titus Andronicus – The Will To Live
— Tycho – Back To Mine
— Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps – Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?
— Upchuch – Sense Yourself
— Vacant Lots – Closure
— Various Artists – Blue Note Re:imagined II
— Various Artists – Holidays Rule (Vinyl Reissue)
— The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore [Deluxe Box Set]
— Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
— YG – I Got Issues