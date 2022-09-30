30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 30: The Ideal Meal Course

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by talking about designing a full-course meal! How much would go into it for you and what kind of diverse yet blended together dishes would you do for it? What would be the highlight? And how would you wrap it up?

Bonus question: What’s the worst part of a full-course meal that you’ve had?

