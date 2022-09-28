Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Sept. 28

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Emily, a middle school counselor, whose college nickname was “Grandma”, which still fits;

Sam, a statistics professor, would love to be a truck driver; and

David, an Episcopal priest, dealt with a “ton” of candles. David is a two-day champ with winnings of $44,200.

Jeopardy!

OFF TO NEW ENGLAND // HATCHET MAN // HISTORY // ONE-NAMED ROCK STARS // MATERIAL // I LONG FOR LONG “U”

DD1 – $800 – MATERIAL – Portugal is the world’s leading producer of this material that makes a whopper of a stopper (Emily won $3,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: David $2,200, Sam $2,600, Emily $7,600.

Double Jeopardy!

CLIFF NOTES // A LETTER, THEN A WORD // THE RIGHT BROTHERS // THE ACTOR’S STUDIO // NATURALISTS // AND THE STATE GOES TO… (state won by the presidential candidate)

DD2 – $2,000 – THE ACTOR’S STUDIO – Charlie Chaplin banded together with three other moviemakers to found this studio in 1919 (David added $2,000 to his total of $7,000 vs. $8,400 for Emily.)

DD3 – $800 – CLIFF NOTES – Alice Duer Miller’s “The White Cliffs”, a prose poem about WWI & WWII, mentions this town in its third line (David added $2,000 to his score of $12,600 vs. $8,800 for Emily.)

Emily built a quick lead with a double-up on DD1, then David took over in DJ, scoring on both DDs but falling short of a runaway this time at $14,600 vs. $8,800 for Emily and $7,800 for Sam.

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD RIVERS – These 2 rivers share the names of countries, end with the same 4 letters & both join up with the Parana River

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. David dropped $3,001 to win with $11,599 for a three-day total of $55,799.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the one-named rock star who plays guitar for Guns N’ Roses, Slash.

Clue selection strategy: DD3 was still available near the end of DJ with three $400 clues remaining and one $800 clue. Emily had control and went to the top row. David scored on that clue and immediately found DD3 under the $800 clue, enabling him to wrap up first place going into FJ.

Ken’s Korner: After David chose DD3 but before he wagered, Ken told David that he earlier moved away from it because he “disliked” it. David then proceeded to make a modest wager to protect his lead. It’s possible that the reason David left the category earlier was to shop for DD3 elsewhere rather than “disliking” it.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is cork? DD2 – What is United Artists? DD3 – What is Dover? FJ – What are Paraguay and Uruguay?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...