AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Lost Jewels of Eire, Part II

The Plot Thickens

After stopping the attack on the Princess and preventing the theft of her ruby necklace, Willy had noticed a tiny inscription on the back of the jewel that read “Gormghiolla Daigh.” The phrase is unfamiliar, but Willy and Alexsandra have a connection to history professor in Yugoslavia, Tanja Bohdana, who our heroes had rescued from the criminal Andrej Anze during their escape from Predjama Castle.

After spending an night in a very fancy hotel, provided by the Princess, Alexsandra calls Professor Bohdana on the telephone. The professor recognizes that the phrase”Gormghiolla Diagh” is Gaelic, but doesn’t know much more than that. However, she is able to put our heroes in contact with an expert on Gaelic history, Roisin Bauer, who just so happens to be at the University of Austria in Vienna.

Crowded into Professor Bauer’s tiny office, our heroes show Prof Bauer the inscription in the jewel. The Professor is very exited and explains that the Gormghiolla Daigh were an almost legendary secret society of master thieves in Ireland. Legend has it that the Gormghiolla Diagh had even stolen the crown jewels of Ireland, which were never recovered. The star diamond of the Irish jewels had been inscribed with a Latin phrase, “Quis separabit,” which was supposed to make it “un-stealable.” Yet, the Gormghiolla Daigh had done it. There were rumors that the Gormghiolla Daigh operated out of Doonagore Castle in the west of Ireland, where they supposedly took kidnapped children to train as thieves.

Professor Bauer says that hardly anyone ever asks about the Gormghiolla Daigh, but now two people have talked to her about it in one week. Just a few days before our heroes arrived, an Italian man by the name of Ludo had also paid her a visit to chat about the legendary thieves. He said we was researching a book, and had even sent Professor Bauer a bottle of very nice wine as thanks for her help.

Suddenly, Willy and Solange notice a shadow in the hallway outside. Solange opens the door quickly, just to see a short skinny man in plain clothes with a large keyring on his hip start to run down the hall. Johnny chases after the running, and catches up as the man fumbles with his keys at the door at the end of the hall. The man takes a swing at Johnny as he approaches, and Johnny tries to fight back, but the cramped hallway makes things difficult, especially as the others catch up as well. Alexsandra reaches out and snatches the man’s keys away. Willy calmly offers to pay the man double whatever he was being paid to listen at the door. The janitor says a couple days ago an Italian gentlemen gave him lots of money to keep an eye out for anyone asking Professor Bauer about the Gormghiolla Daigh or Doonagore Castle. The Italian told the janitor to call and left his card, which the Janitor passes on to Willy. The card just says “Perchloroethylene and Supplies, Ludo Bocchi.” We recognize the phone number given as being from Berlin, and the janitor tells us that perchloroethlyene is a chemical used in dry cleaning.

Back at the hotel, Solange calls the number from Ludo’s business card. After a brief conversation, she tells the rest of the group that it’s not a real dry cleaner. The number is a message drop for a spy network. Given that its based in Berlin, most likely a Nazi spy network. The group then piles into Johnny’s plane to fly to Ireland to check out Doonegore Castle. Instead of flying into Galway Airport and then taking an hours-long drive to the castle, Johnny decides he can get them as close to the castle as possible, landing on a dirt road in the area. The landing is a little bit rougher than anticipated, though, and the plane is damaged. It won’t fly again without a mechanic.

As our heroes step out of the plane, a boat is spotted leaving the castle, heading out on the ocean. Alexsandra and Willy count 5 people aboard the small craft, but one of them appears to be struggling against the others. The boat disappears quickly into the fog, and our heroes start to approach the castle. However, a handful of armed guards in Nazi uniforms are heading towards them already, having spotted the plane make its landing…

