WW 193 – Super Smash Wolves: Sign-Ups

Colors weave into a spire of flame

Distant sparks call to a past still unnamed

Bear this torch against the cold of the night

Light will guide you

On your way to the ultimate fight

Something’s gone wrong in the Happy-Go-Lucky World of Nintendo! In the midst of a star studded slam fast, some of these gaming icons have been grabbed by Master Hands and replaced with shadow puppets! If you don’t find and smash these imposters, this entire world will be consumed by evil.

Choose Your Fighter!

Every player in this game will have a role as fighter from the Super Smash Bros. series. These roles do not determine alignment, with scum status being randomly assigned regardless of character. However, Characters may come with additional Win-Conditions, in addition to whatever special abilities you have through your character.

As for what role you’ll take on — that is (partially) up to you! If you sign up for this game, you should privately message me (Lamb) on Discord with 3 to 5 Characters you would be happy to play as. Any Playable Fighter featured in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a option you may submit. As I assign roles I will take into account individuals’ Fighter Preferences (but also my own preference of what Characters I want in this game and have designed roles for…). If you want to play this game but don’t care at all about your fighter, you’re free to not submit a list, but please indicate you have no preference.

Re: Role Paying – We’re taking a pretty relaxed “RP Whoever You Want” policy. If you want to be so bold as to RP your Role you can, but you’re not expected to, and I don’t mind if you RP as a Fighter who may turn out to be someone else’s role.

There is no Cap on the number of players who can participate in this game, but I am looking for around 20 Players.

Factions 16 Fighters 4 Puppets ??? Other [collapse]

Players x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x x DLC Players (Back-Ups) x [collapse]

Thanks in advance to all Volunteers for this game! While it’s mostly a basic Town vs Wolves set up, how complicated it will become with the individual alignments and powers involved is TBD. I hope the game started by Thursday, but of course it will depend on how long the sign-up processes takes.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...