Here’s a last-minute gay-ass Night Thread for you.

Helen Back is the drag alter-ego of Philly performance artist Jimi Mooney. Here’s an interview from the old no-longer-in-publication Philly City Paper: https://mycitypaper.com/articles/2002-11-27/music2.shtml

If you want to hear more of this album, you can find it here: https://helenbackandthestr8razors.bandcamp.com/

