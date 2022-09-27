Director Profile: Yasujirō Ozu

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Yasujirō Ozu.

Highly recommended: I Was Born, But…, A Hen in the Wind, Late Spring, Early Summer, Tokyo Story (top 100), Equinox Flower, The End of Summer, An Autumn Afternoon

Recommended: That Night’s Wife, A Story of Floating Weeds, The Only Son, Brothers and Sisters of the Toda Family, There Was a Father, Record of a Tenement Gentleman, The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice, Early Spring, Tokyo Twilight, Good Morning, Floating Weeds, Late Autumn

Next week’s director is… Martin Scorsese!!

