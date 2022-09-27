Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 12

Group 10 Results!



Spoiler 57.89% Paper Mario: The Origami King Autumn Mountain 57.89% One Step From Eden Neverending Song: Violette’s Theme 52.63% Mad Rat Dead Breath of Forest 42.11% The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) Face Shrine (Level 6) 36.84% STAR OCEAN:anamnesis Bright All-Stars [Motoi Sakuraba] 36.84% Picross S3 BGM 3 36.84% Super Mario Party Super Mario Party 31.58% Lethal League Blaze Ordinary Days V2 31.58% Occultic;Nine To Feel Remorse 31.58% Disco Elysium Ecstatic Vibrations, Totally Transcendent [British Sea Power] 31.58% A3! ReAnimation [emon(Tes.)] 31.58% Genshin Impact Rite of Battle [Yu-Peng Chen] 31.58% The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors Stage 4 – Waterway – Parking Garage 31.58% A Hat in Time Scootin’ through Mafia Town 31.58% Wandersong Fight for the Forest 26.32% Far: Lone Sails Abandoned Construction Site 26.32% Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Team, This One’s Stronger! 26.32% Draugen Under the Cliff 21.05% Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Helheim 15.79% Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Ghoul [Yasunori Nishiki] 15.79% GNOSIA Eyes on You 10.53% Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage! Teo [Omoi- Leo/need Cover] SEPT 2020 5.26% Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Yordo 5.26% Rain World Silent Construct [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,953 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 123 groups! Triple digits for the first and probably last time! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 12 will be active until Wednesday September 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 11 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 13 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 12 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like :

Again, voting for group 12 is open until Wednesday September 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

