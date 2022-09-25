30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 25: Food Of The Future

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by talking about the food of the future. There’s always a lot of experimentation going on and rediscovery of things from the past. With a lot of different things being tried such in order to be more sustainable and all, what kinds of foods are you interested in seeing or trying, from algae-based type things to, well, bugs?

Bonus question: What food from SF/Fantasy films or TV would you be interested in seeing recreated or trying for real?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...