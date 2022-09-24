Svengoolie Discussion Thread 9/24/2021: Gargoyles

Repeat movie, repeat thread!

“An anthropologist/paleontologist and his daughter, while travelling through the southwestern U.S., stumble upon a colony of living, breathing gargoyles.”

Sadly, no awesome poster because this one was a TV movie (part of The New CBS Tuesday Night Movies!), but here’s some ridiculously cheesy DVD box art for it…

The most notable thing about this movie is the *very* impressive, Emmy-winning gargoyle effects work that was done by none other than Stan Winston, in his first credited job. The movie itself is exactly as silly and goofy as you might expect, but it’s a fun ride and if I’d been alive in the seventies I would have been thrilled to see this on TV.

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. Other options: the movie is available via Amazon Prime with a subscription, Tubi with ads, YouTube with dubious legality and a handful of others I’ve never heard of according to JustWatch.

I also wanted to note, because I forgot to include in the header last week, that Felix Silla passed away. Among other roles like Hang-Gliding Ewok, a stunt double for Short Round, and “stunt duck” in Howard the Duck, Silla was responsible for playing two beloved MeTV characters, Twiki and Cousin Itt. Rest in peace, Mr. Silla, and thank you for your contributions to the nerdy things I love.

