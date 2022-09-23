Friday New Music 9/23

Remember Fridays? Remember new music? One of my favorite bands Remember Sports has a new EP out today and it will probably be all I talk about. There’s also a new album by Expert Timing that I think is going to be good. There’s also a new one from Beth Orton and a new one from Editors that I’ll probably get curious and listen to.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOS5

— A-Trak and Cam’ron – U Wasn’t There

— ABBA – ABBA Gold (Reissue)

— Alex G – God Save The Animals

— Alhaji Waziri Oshomah – The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshomah

— Alice In Chains – Dirt (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Alphaville – ETERNALLY YOURS

— altopalo – frenemy

— Arkells – Blink Twice

— Beth Orton – Weather Alive

— Billy Idol – The Cage EP

— BLACKSTARKIDS – CYBERKISS*

— Bloods – Together, Baby!

— Cerberus Shoal – Cerberus Shoal – Anniversary Edition

— Chemical Club – Pale Blue EP

— Cold Gawd – God Get Me The Fuck Out Of Here

— The Comet Is Coming – Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam

— Couch Prints – Waterfall Mixtape EP

— Damien Jurado – Water Ave S (Vinyl Reissue)

— Daniel Lanois – Player, Piano

— David Poe – Everyone’s Got A Camera

— David Porter – Chapter 1… Back in the Day

— De Lux – Do You Need A Release?

— Divino Niño – Last Spa on Earth

— Douglas Andrew McCombs (of Tortoise) – VMAK<KOMBZ<<<DUGLAS<<<6NDR7<<<

— Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

— Editors – EBM

— Eerie Wanda – Internal Radio

— Expert Timing – Stargazing

— The Foxies – Who Are You Now, Who Were You Then?

— Francis Lung (of WU LYF) – Short Stories EP

— Future Teens – Self Help

— Gentle Giant – Front Row Center (US Dates 1976-1980) Box Set

— Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

— Iceage – Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021

— Jackie Cohen – Pratfall

— Jessie Baylin – Jersey Girl

— Joni Mitchell – The Asylum Albums (1972 – 1975) Boxed Set

— Jochen Arbeit (of Einstürzende Neubauten) and Sonja Kosche – Tier Macht Toene

— Kelsa Ballerini – Subject To Change

— Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré – Ali

— LUCI – Juvenilia EP

— Maddie & Tae – Through The Madness Vol. 2

— Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World Deluxe

— Makaya McCraven – In These Times

— Marisa Anderson (of Eminent) – Still, Here

— Mark Owen (of Take That) – Land of Dreams

— Marina and the Diamonds – Electra Heart: Platinum Blonde Edition (Vinyl Release)

— Maya Hawke – MOSS

— Mobley – Cry Havoc! EP

— Moonspell – From Down Below – Live 80 Meters Deep

— Motörhead – Iron First (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Muni Long – Public Displays of Affection: The Album

— Nils Frahm – Music For Animals

— Peter Matthew Bauer (of The Walkmen) – Flowers

— NEU! – NEU! 50!

— Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds

— Peter Matthew Bauer – Flowers

— Protoje – Third Time’s The Charm

— Razor – Cycle of Contempt

— Remember Sports – Leap Year EP

— Secret Machines – Secret Machines (Reissue)

— The Skinner Brothers – Lonedon EP

— Sofie Royer – Harlequin

— The Soft Moon – Exister

— Sorcha Richardson – Smiling Like An Idiot

— Stone Temple Pilots – Core (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— The Tallest Man on Earth – Too Late for Edelweiss

— TERRA – Für Dich Existiert Das Alles Nicht

— Tim Burgess (of Charlatanso) – Typical Music

— Todd Snider – Live: Return Of The Storyteller

— Toledo – How It Ends

— Various Artists – Meditations on Crime

— Venom Inc. – There’s Only Black

— Yellow Days – Inner Peace EP

— Young Devyn – Baby Goat 2 EP

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...