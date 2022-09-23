Friday New Music 9/23

Remember Fridays? Remember new music? One of my favorite bands Remember Sports has a new EP out today and it will probably be all I talk about. There’s also a new album by Expert Timing that I think is going to be good. There’s also a new one from Beth Orton and a new one from Editors that I’ll probably get curious and listen to.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— 5 Seconds of Summer – 5SOS5
— A-Trak and Cam’ron – U Wasn’t There
— ABBA – ABBA Gold (Reissue)
— Alex G – God Save The Animals
— Alhaji Waziri Oshomah – The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshomah
— Alice In Chains – Dirt (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Alphaville – ETERNALLY YOURS
— altopalo – frenemy
— Arkells – Blink Twice
— Beth Orton – Weather Alive
— Billy Idol – The Cage EP
— BLACKSTARKIDS – CYBERKISS*
— Bloods – Together, Baby!
— Cerberus Shoal – Cerberus Shoal – Anniversary Edition
— Chemical Club – Pale Blue EP
— Cold Gawd – God Get Me The Fuck Out Of Here
— The Comet Is Coming – Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam
— Couch Prints – Waterfall Mixtape EP
— Damien Jurado – Water Ave S (Vinyl Reissue)
— Daniel Lanois – Player, Piano
— David Poe – Everyone’s Got A Camera
— David Porter – Chapter 1… Back in the Day
— De Lux – Do You Need A Release?
— Divino Niño – Last Spa on Earth
— Douglas Andrew McCombs (of Tortoise) – VMAK<KOMBZ<<<DUGLAS<<<6NDR7<<<
— Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
— Editors – EBM
— Eerie Wanda – Internal Radio
— Expert Timing – Stargazing
— The Foxies – Who Are You Now, Who Were You Then?
— Francis Lung (of WU LYF) – Short Stories EP
— Future Teens – Self Help
— Gentle Giant – Front Row Center (US Dates 1976-1980) Box Set
— Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
— Iceage – Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021
— Jackie Cohen – Pratfall
— Jessie Baylin – Jersey Girl
— Joni Mitchell – The Asylum Albums (1972 – 1975) Boxed Set
— Jochen Arbeit (of Einstürzende Neubauten) and Sonja Kosche – Tier Macht Toene
— Kelsa Ballerini – Subject To Change
— Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré – Ali
— LUCI – Juvenilia EP
— Maddie & Tae – Through The Madness Vol. 2
— Magdalena Bay – Mercurial World Deluxe
— Makaya McCraven – In These Times
— Marisa Anderson (of Eminent) – Still, Here
— Mark Owen (of Take That) – Land of Dreams
— Marina and the Diamonds – Electra Heart: Platinum Blonde Edition (Vinyl Release)
— Maya Hawke – MOSS
— Mobley – Cry Havoc! EP
— Moonspell – From Down Below – Live 80 Meters Deep
— Motörhead – Iron First (40th Anniversary Edition)
— Muni Long – Public Displays of Affection: The Album
— Nils Frahm – Music For Animals
— Peter Matthew Bauer (of The Walkmen) – Flowers
— NEU! – NEU! 50!
— Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds
— Peter Matthew Bauer – Flowers
— Protoje – Third Time’s The Charm
— Razor – Cycle of Contempt
— Remember Sports – Leap Year EP
— Secret Machines – Secret Machines (Reissue)
— The Skinner Brothers – Lonedon EP
— Sofie Royer – Harlequin
— The Soft Moon – Exister
— Sorcha Richardson – Smiling Like An Idiot
— Stone Temple Pilots – Core (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— The Tallest Man on Earth – Too Late for Edelweiss
— TERRA – Für Dich Existiert Das Alles Nicht
— Tim Burgess (of Charlatanso) – Typical Music
— Todd Snider – Live: Return Of The Storyteller
— Toledo – How It Ends
— Various Artists – Meditations on Crime
— Venom Inc. – There’s Only Black
— Yellow Days – Inner Peace EP
— Young Devyn – Baby Goat 2 EP