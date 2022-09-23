30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 23: Your Favorite Cuisine

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off today by talking about your favorite cuisine! What is it you’re drawn to as you’ve grown older and found what you love? Italian, Vietnamese, Japanese, Turkish? Or a fusion?

Bonus question: What’s the best dish from it?

Extra question: What’s one that you haven’t had a chance to really try and explore yet that you want to?

