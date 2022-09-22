Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND, 2022:

Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef (Discovery)

Charmed And Cheated (LMN)

Karma’s World (Netflix)

Law & Order Season Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU Season Premiere (NBC)

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music And Laughter (ABC)

Raven’s Hollow (Shudder)

Snabba Cash (Netflix)

Thai Cave Rescue (Netflix)

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (Netflix)

The Hype Season Premiere (HBO Max)

The Kardashians Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD, 2022:

A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Athena (Netflix)

Blonde (Netflix)

Dateline Season Premiere (NBC)

Haunted Scotland (Discovery+)

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (Netflix)

Lou (Netflix)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru (Peacock)

On The Come Up (Paramount+)

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles (Netflix)

Section 8 (AMC+)

September Mornings (Prime Video)

Shark Tank Season Premiere (ABC)

Sidney (Apple TV+)

The Girls At The Back (Netflix)

20/20 Season Premiere (ABC)

What Happened To My Sister? (LMN)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24TH, 2022:

Dateline Mystery Season Premiere (NBC)

Dying For A Crown (Lifetime)

Fly Away With Me (Hallmark)

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (Netflix)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2022:

Bob’s Burgers Season Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Jeopardy Season Premiere (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Season Premiere (ABC)

Family Guy Season Premiere (Fox)

Francesca Quinn PI (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Hall Pass Nightmare (Lifetime)

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food)

Plus One At An Amish Wedding (UP tv)

The Circus Season Premiere (Showtime)

The Great North Season Premiere (Fox)

The Murdochs: Empire Of Influence (CNN)

The Rookie Season Premiere (ABC)

The Simpsons Season Premiere (Fox)

Under Wraps 2 (Disney)

Van Der Valk (PBS)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH, 2022:

A Trip To Infinity (Netflix)

Chefs Vs. Wild Series Premiere (Hulu)

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix)

Panhandle Series Premiere (Spectrum)

POV: Delikado (PBS)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27TH, 2022:

Bachelor In Paradise Season Premiere (ABC)

Bobby’s Triple Threat Series Premiere (Food)

La Brea Season Two Premiere (NBC)

Murder In The Valleys (Sundance Now)

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (Netflix)

Outchef’d Series Premiere (Food)

Reasonable Doubt Series Premiere (Hulu)

The Munsters (Netflix)

The Rookie: Feds Series Premiere (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2022:

Blonde (Netflix)

Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga (Netflix)

Hostages (HBO)

Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons (Netflix)

Resident Alien Season Finale (Syfy)

Sex, Lies & The College Cult (Peacock)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season Premiere (Disney+)

The D’Amelio Show Season Premiere (Hulu)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season Two Premiere (Disney+)

Too Hot To Handle: Brazil Season Premiere (Netflix)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...