Tuesday’s Politics thread totally didn’t forget to write the politics thread until 9:42 Monday night

Let’s start with some good news from Sheriff Salazar out of San Antonio, TX:
I know we’re all sick of hearing about how boned The Idiot is without seeing any consequences, but The Idiot is really boned here:
I KNOW, I KNOW!! Sick of hearing about it, but he’s SERIOUSLY BONED:
And let’s keep an eye on this private chartered flight this AM along with Sheriff Salazar:
The midterms are almost upon us! Check here for more info: https://the-avocado.org/2022/07/10/politicians-to-support/
Also, check out Swing Left: https://swingleft.org/ to see where you can get the most bang for your donation dollar. They do the math!
Keep your powder and your shorts clean folks, we still have a ways to go. Lord knows it’s not going to get any less ugly out there. Which means we could all use an extra heaping helping of grace for each other and ourselves. And sprinkle that grace with a little joy. We all deserve it.
