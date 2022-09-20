Tuesday’s Politics thread totally didn’t forget to write the politics thread until 9:42 Monday night

Nope. I most certainly did not. And my laptop battery isn’t about to die either.

So let’s do this.

Let’s start with some good news from Sheriff Salazar out of San Antonio, TX:

I have officially opened a criminal investigation against the individual(s) who lured and transported 48 migrants from the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio, TX to Martha's Vineyard. If you or someone you know has been impacted, please email bcsotips@bexar.org — SheriffSalazar (@sheriffsalazar) September 20, 2022

I know we’re all sick of hearing about how boned The Idiot is without seeing any consequences, but The Idiot is really boned here:

ADDENDUM: Trump says one reason he doesn’t want to disclose whether he declassified anything is that Cannon didn’t explicitly require it. But she did ask Dearie to distinguish between personal/presidential records, which would be difficult w/o this info.https://t.co/RsOsYCoQBu pic.twitter.com/CCDNswPYI4 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 20, 2022

I KNOW, I KNOW!! Sick of hearing about it, but he’s SERIOUSLY BONED:

Important new data point: Trump’s lawyers REFUSE to tell special master Judge Dearie if Trump actually declassified anything because it would hurt their “defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment.” Hang in there friends…indictments are coming. Because #JusticeMatters — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 20, 2022

And let’s keep an eye on this private chartered flight this AM along with Sheriff Salazar:

The midterms are almost upon us! Check here for more info: https://the-avocado.org/2022/07/10/politicians-to-support/

Also, check out Swing Left: https://swingleft.org/ to see where you can get the most bang for your donation dollar. They do the math!

Keep your powder and your shorts clean folks, we still have a ways to go. Lord knows it’s not going to get any less ugly out there. Which means we could all use an extra heaping helping of grace for each other and ourselves. And sprinkle that grace with a little joy. We all deserve it.

No threatening anyone, reach out to mods of you need to at avocadomods@gmail.com, but nobody will need to do that because everybody here is going to behave, right? Right! Good, glad we cleared that up.

