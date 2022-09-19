Spoil Sports – Bee & Puppycat: Lazy in Space

Bee is a woman with a case of arrested development. She can’t manage her money or hold down a job. She shows symptoms of chronic depression. Her life is forever changed when she meets a strange cat/dog/person. Puppycat is angry and arrogant. But he quickly takes to Bee. His solution to their financial problems is to join a galactic temp agency.

Bee & Puppycat: Lazy in Space expands on the 2013 web series. Episodes are longer, the supporting cast is larger and more lore is revealed. The tone combines elements of magical girl adventures with slacker hangout sitcoms. The pastel world mixes cozy comfort with a dash of Lovecraftian horror. In that respect it reminds me of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing and Kirby franchises.

There isn’t much plot and the structure is wonky. The first three episodes encapsulate the arc of the original show. Middle episodes are humorous but do little to develop the characters or advance the underlying mystery. Still I’m enjoying Lazy in Space. It’s a mellow show that discourages binge watching. I’m three quarters through and realizing Bee may not find purpose or ambition. But she seems okay with that.

Share your spoilery thoughts below.

