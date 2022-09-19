Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Sept. 19

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jason, an event producer, got a typewritten note from Tom Hanks;

Suzanne, an oncology advertising consultant, was an 8-year-old member of the Theodore Roosevelt Association; and

Emmett, a freelance writer, was on an airline that went out of business midflight. Emmett is a one-day champ with winnings of $25,800.

Jeopardy!

HISTORIC HAPPENINGS // A HUNGER FOR READING // FLAGS // HODGEPODGE // WORDS BEFORE WORDS // TL;DW (Too long, didn’t watch)

DD1 – $800 – FLAGS – The blue & white in Somalia’s flag were influenced by the flag of this body that has played a role in Somali history (Emmett added $2,000 to his score of $4,200.)

Scores going into DJ: Emmett $7,200, Suzanne -$600, Jason $4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

GODDESSES // TAKE THE BROADWAY HOME // 4-SYLLABLE WORDS // JACK // LONDON // THE CALL OF THE WILD

DD2 – $1,600 – LONDON – Its dome dominating London’s skyline, it’s been called Christopher Wren’s magnum opus (Emmett lost $2,000 from his total of $10,000 vs. $6,800 for Jason.)

DD3 (audio) – $2,000 – THE CALL OF THE WILD – Known for its call (described on closed captioning as “bird trumpeting”), it’s the tall North American bird heard here (On the last clue of DJ, Emmett dropped $2,000 from his score of $10,000 vs. $8,600 for Suzanne and $8,400 for Jason.)

Emmett found all three DDs but missed both of them in DJ, including one on the last clue that took him from first to a close third. Going into FJ it was Suzanne with $8,600, Jason with $8,400 and Emmett at $8,000.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC DOCUMENTS – The governor of Massachusetts wrote, it “is a poor document, but a mighty act…wrong in its delay till January, but grand & sublime after all”

Only Emmett was correct on FJ. By betting everything he forced himself to be correct to have a chance, but the gamble paid off to the tune of $16,000 for a two-day total of $41,800.

Odds and ends

Vocabulary vexations: No one knew the word that goes before climbing, salt and star is rock, or the one that precedes winter, family and option is nuclear.

Clue selection strategy: With DD3 left on the board and one untouched category remaining, Emmett’s opponents both chose from the top two rows first. DD3 was left for Emmett to find on the bottom row.

DD wagering strategy: On DD3, Emmett’s best moves would have been to bet less than $1,400 to guarantee the lead going into FJ if unsure about the category, or if highly confident, more than $7,200 to put the game out of reach if correct.

Ken’s Korner: After Emmett made his DD3 wager, Ken seemed to be chiding Emmett for not betting enough to lock up the game, then backtracked after Emmett missed. Earlier, Ken accepted one of Emmett’s responses (Yukon), then asked him to be more specific (looking for Klondike) resulting in a penalty for Emmett after he said Yukon Territory.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the United Nations? DD2 – What is St. Paul’s Cathedral? DD3 – What is a whooping crane? FJ – What is the Emancipation Proclamation?

