The Woman King Scores Box Office Victory

September doesn’t have a lot going wide but one film that did go wide this weekend was The Woman King, which scored a rare A+ CinemaScore. The film looks like it has the potential to play out similar to projects like Hidden Figures if the word of mouth and its weekend win with a $19 million take can help. There are, unfortunately, not a lot of comps to this project as Deadline notes but it has a strong opening in a lot of ways and it’s done better than other films that Viola Davis has headlined such as Widows and Harriet.

Barbarian comes in second with a $6.3 million take to help it cross the $20 million mark in its second week.

After that, a couple of more limited rollouts make up the top ten with Pearl coming in at $3.1 million for its debut from A24 while See How They Run did $3.2 million.

Worth noting, Bullet Train will likely cross the $100 million mark this week, making it quite the little quiet film that did very well.

1.) The Woman King (Sony) 3,765 theaters Fri $6.8M, Sat $7.15M, Sun $5M, 3-day $19M/Wk 1

2.) Barbarian (20th/Dis) 2,340 theaters, Fri $1.96M (-48%), $2.7M, Sun $1.6M 3-day $6.3M (-40%)/Total $20.9M/Wk 2

3.) Pearl (A24) 2,935 theaters, Fri $1.3M, Sat $1M, Sun $803K, 3-day $3.124M/Wk 1

4.) See How They Run(Sea) 2,404 theaters, Fri $1.08M/Sat $1.16M, Sun $854K, 3-day $3.1M/Wk 1

5.) Bullet Train (Sony) 2,602 (-454) theaters, Fri $720K, Sat $1.1M, Sun $655K 3-day $2.5M (-24%)/, Total $96.3M/Wk 7

6.) Top Gun: Maverick (Par) 2,604 (-401) theaters, Fri $630K (-25%), Sat $1M, Sun $550K 3-day $2.18M (-31%), Total $709M/Wk 17

7.) DC League of Super-Pets (WB) 2,756 (-287) theaters, Fri $440K (-11%) Sat $1.02M, Sun $715K, 3-day $2.175M (-18%)/Total $87.8M Wk 8

8.) The Invitation (Sony) 2,425 (-692) theaters, Fri $485K, Sat $775K Sun $440K 3-day $1.7M (-36%)/Total $21.4M/Wk 2

9.) Minions: Rise of Gru (Uni) 1,970 theaters (-304), Fri $260K (-21%), Sat $640K, Sun $420K, 3-day $1.32M (-24%), Total: $364.1M/Wk 12

10.) Moonage Dream (NEON) 170 theaters, Fri $592K, Sat $373K, Sun $260K, PTA $7,2k/3-day $1.22M/Wk 1

[Source: Deadline]

