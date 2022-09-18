Another Sunday Slug Thread

It’s World Hug a Slug Day, which coincidentally arrived just after a nice wet morning that encouraged many gastropod friends out from the damp underbrush to forage for food and say hello. Spanish, Dusky, and Green Soled – take a look at these mighty steeds!

Here’s why you should love slugs: they play a key role in the natural balance of ecosystems, breaking down all those decaying plants, fungal wood, animal droppings, and pretty much anything. They contribute to the nitrification of soil, that thin membrane of life-sustaining organic matter which keeps us all alive. Also they make a tasty treat for mammals, birds, slow worms and earthworms. Yum!

