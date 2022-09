Howdy, friends. As promised, here is the latest in my series of low-effort headers. Things should cool off for me in about a month, and I’ll be able to take more time to share my gleaming mind grapes with you all. Today’s header is from Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska. I figured we’d all enjoy a big fluffy friend for the weekend. Sign up to get your shots, don’t threaten or wish harm on anyone, grab a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com and have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...