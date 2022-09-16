Join the SEARCH for the Perfect Shuffle at the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! The times where you would have to search high and low for great music are over, because the Shuffle Thread is here to help! But when search ends, another begins… because SEARCH is our special word of the day today!

Search through your shuffle and share your favorite songs featuring the word “Search” in the title. But if you scoured all throughout your shuffle and still came up empty handed, don’t go searching for another place to hang out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

