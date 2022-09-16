Job Rants Thread – 9/16/2022 – A Return To…Normalcy

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

First of all, thanks to everyone who offered well-wishes these past few weeks regarding my ongoing family issues, these past few weeks. Sadly, they’re still going on, but it’s gotten to, if not a manageable stage, exactly, then one that’s at least not affecting me and my work as much. No, rather, it’s back to be my work that’ affecting my work, so much. I’ve had to handle so many scut tasks and Administrative duties beyond what I was hired for, there are days where I literally have to remind myself what my on-paper job actually entails. Also, if I have to answer one more question, whether from a client or co-worker, that could otherwise be handled by a simple Google search, I fear that someone near me will learn the sound a laptop makes when it’s been thrown against a wall.

…Anyway, we’re back. How are you?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: If you don’t know the answer, there are ways of finding out,

