Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Sept. 16

Here are today’s contestants:

Emmett, a freelance writer, likes to take the train;

Melissa, a homemaker, was a singing bass player in a punk band; and

Luigi, an attorney, might use his winnings to visit friends. Luigi is a five-day champ with winnings of $140,700.

Jeopardy!

HERSTORY // TEXTING ABBREV. // 2022 GEOGRA-FEE // FREDS UP // MAGAZINE COVERS // HELP ME MOVE MY STUFF?

DD1 – $800 – HERSTORY – Roxana married this conqueror in 327 B.C. & after his death, killed another wife or wives & consolidated the throne (Emmett added $1,000 from his score of $3,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Luigi $3,200, Melissa $400, Emmett $8,200.

Double Jeopardy!

BRITISH LITERATURE // MAGNETS! // THINK FAST // TELEVISION // EXPLORERS // BEYOND THE PALE (alphabetically just after the word “pale”.)

DD2 (video) – $1,200 – EXPLORERS – This statue on the grounds of Minnesota’s state capitol honors this Viking who reached North America around 1,000 (Luigi lost $3,000 from his total of $11,200 vs. $12,200 for Emmitt.)

DD3 – $1,200 – BEYOND THE PALE – The word racecar is an example of one of these (Luigi added $3,000 to his score of $8,600 vs. $14,200 for Emmitt.)

In a very eventful contest, Luigi broke even on the two DDs in DJ and was behind Emmett in the late going, but then Luigi rallied and nailed down first place on the last clue to enter FJ at $18,000 vs. $15,800 for Emmett and $2,800 for Melissa.

Final Jeopardy!

DISNEY SONGS – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto is the first song from an animated Disney film to hit No. 1 since this duet in 1993

Luigi and Emmett were correct on FJ. It seems Luigi must have been anticipating a miss or a tiny wager from Emmett, as Luigi only wagered $1,551 while Emmett improved by $10,000 to take the win at $25,800.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the name shared by a shortbread cookie & the title heroine in an R.D. Blackmore romance is Lorna Doone.

DD wagering strategy: If Emmitt had gone all-in for $3,600 on DD1 instead of betting $1,000 and the rest of the game played out the same way, he would have had the lead going into FJ.

Ken’s Korner: After Luigi was correct on FJ, Ken declared him a “Disney fan”. Of course, knowing about a piece of pop culture does not necessarily make you a fan of it, as many parents of kids who repeatedly play music from Disney projects can attest.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Alexander the Great? DD2 – Who was Leif Erikson? DD3 – What is a palindrome? FJ – What is “A Whole New World”?

