Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 15

Introducing today’s contestants:

Gilad, a recent college graduate, loves languages;

Annabel, a contract manager, got onto the show with help from Lady Gaga; and

Luigi, an attorney, can make loud noises with his synth. Luigi is a four-day champ with winnings of $115,200.

Jeopardy!

LETTER-PERFECT BOOKS // PARTY! // TV TITLE ADJECTIVES // FROM THE SPANISH // CLEANUP // ISLE, 5

DD1 – $600 – LETTER-PERFECT BOOKS – Lin Haire-Sargeant’s novel “H” imaginatively fills in the blanks in this character’s 3-year absence from a Bronte novel (Gilad won the table limit of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Luigi $4,600, Annabel $5,200, Gilad $3,200.

Double Jeopardy!

A LITTLE HISTORY // SCIENCE PROJECTS // GO GET “EM” // PHILOSOPHY // SINGERS WHO ACT // HISPANIC HERITAGE HERE

DD2 – $1,600 – PHILOSOPHY – Kant wrote “Critiques” of pure & practical this, the method of making logical correlations (Luigi added $3,500 to his total of $19,000 vs. $13,600 for Annabel.)

DD3 – $800 – SCIENCE PROJECTS – In 1996 scientists of the Rediscovery Project at this Virginia site announced the finding of its long-lost fort (On the last clue of DJ, Luigi took a chance by wagering $6,000 of his score of $26,500 vs. $12,400 for Annabel, but he was correct to maintain the runaway.)

Annabel used her superior pop culture knowledge to build a lead, but Luigi had by far the strongest finish, scoring a convincing runaway at $32,500 vs. $12,400 for Annabel and $6,400 for Gilad.

Final Jeopardy!

U.S. COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES – Founded as a technical institute in 1900, its sports teams are the Tartans & its official mascot is a Scottish terrier

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Luigi dropped $7,000 to win with $25,500 for a five-day total of $140,700.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In LETTER-PERFECT BOOKS, no one guessed the 24th novel in a Sue Grafton series that “simply has this letter as its title” is “X”.

Clue selection/wagering strategy: After Luigi scored on DD2, he chose the remaining clue in that same category, then went to the top row in the lone remaining category. Later, when he was left with DD3 on the last clue of DJ, he bet $6,000 when a wager of less than $1,700 would have wrapped up the game.

One more thing: After Luigi picked DD3, Ken said “we’re running out of time” before Luigi made his wager. Not sure why Ken did that, Luigi should feel he has the standard amount of time to make such an important wager. They can always edit out the time he took to make the bet later if the show is running long.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Heathcliff? DD2 – What is reason? DD3 – What is Jamestown? FJ – What is Carnegie Mellon University?

