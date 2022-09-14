The Book Nook Remembers Their First Grown-Up Book (9/14)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

I’m sure this is relatable, as a young’un you finally take the plunge to read something a bit more grown-up as the books you’ve been reading for a while now feel a bit childish, and luckily you’ve been badgering your parents long enough that they may let you check out whatever book you want at the library. Or you picked up a book you didn’t realize was for grown-ups until you were in too deep. Regardless, it was something new and possibly exciting and perhaps you need to read more of this now? So tell us, what was the first book you read specifically for grown-ups and what was that experience like?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

