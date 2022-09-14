30 Day Cooking Challenge Day 14: Let’s Get Nuts!

For the month of September, we’re going to be focusing on the world of cooking and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. The prompts this month were worked on by Mr. Ixolite and myself!

The challenge is underway and today we want to kick things off by talking about nuts! There are a lot of ways that nuts make their way into food and a lot can just be enjoyed on their own. What’s your favorite type of nuts and how do you use them in your meal preparation?

Bonus question: What’s your favorite use of peanut butter specifically?

