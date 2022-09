Sorta. Not really, technically, I’m still traveling. Anyhoooooooooo.

The Idiot is trying to demand a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T which he has neither earned nor deserves.

Context: The bar is supposed to be high for something to be submitted to the judge in camera (not on the public record). Besides "respect," Trump's lawyers don't articulate the types of privacy/security/etc. issues we'd expect to see in a request to argue something in private — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 12, 2022

Get after it Schumer!

Schumer: So when some Republicans say, oh, this is unnecessary, it won't happen, remember, that's the same thing they said about roe, and look at where we are today. We should protect marriage equality now, well before the maga-controlled Supreme Court steps in pic.twitter.com/U7JgA51ogf — Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2022

And this is just good life advice:

live your life in such a way that the entire world isn't hoping that you're about to be arrested — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 12, 2022

That’s my three. Let’s try and remember the 3 B’s: Be cool, be kind, and Be-have. No threatening Mayor McSquirrel (or any other mayors, or anybody else). Keep it between the lines folks. Grace in all things.

